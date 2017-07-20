× Two teens charged in connection with murder of Hartford man due in court

HARTFORD – Two teenagers, who were arrested in connection with the murder of a Hartford man, will be in court Thursday.

A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old face murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges. Both juvenile males are being held on $1 million bond.

It all stems from a shooting Sunday afternoon where 63-year-old Jeffrey Worrell was shot in the head as he was sitting at a picnic table in a small park at the intersection of Garden Street and Westland Street in Hartford.

Investigators say Worrell was not the intended target.

After reviewing surveillance video, police identified a suspect vehicle, which turned out to be stolen from Southington.

On Wednesday, Middletown police arrested the 16-year-old without incident and later, Hartford police were able to arrest the 18-year-old. Both were taken to the state juvenile detention center in Hartford.

Police tell Fox 61 that the suspect in this incident may also be involved in other recent acts of violence around Hartford.

The investigation is ongoing.