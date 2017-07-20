Yoga hits the beach in Milford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD -- Bright and early, before the heat really kicked in, beach yoga kicked off at Walnut Beach in Milford on Wednesday morning.

“We want to try, during the nice weather like this, to offer something different," said Laura Altiei from the Edge Fitness Club. "So we offer outdoor zumba events, yoga on the beach, something to change it up.”

It was one of many free events put on by The Edge fitness club. It was open to the public, members or not, like first-timer, Wendy Terenzio.

“I was surprised," said Terenzio. "I could stand on one leg!"

She said this free class helped her start her day on the right foot.

“It was great! It got me up! It got me going," said Terenzio.

For yogi veteran Naomi Amezquita, the beach was just the cherry on top to this peaceful workout.

“This is the second time that I’ve done yoga on the beach. It is just beautiful," said Amezquita. "There's nothing like it. With the scenery and the beach, it’s even more relaxing.”

The Edge plans on offering more community outdoor workouts in the coming months, and said everyone is welcome, no matter your age, or even your fitness level.

"Bottom line, I tried it, and I'm really glad that I did," said Terenzio. "I was able to do much more than I thought I could do with all the aches and pains of a 56-year-old!"