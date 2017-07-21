× Plane that lost contact with Waterbury-Oxford Airport found at Plainville airport

OXFORD — A control tower lost contact with a plane head to the Waterbury–Oxford Airport, but the plane was found at another airport.

The plane was performing “touch and go” operations Friday morning and ended up at Robertson Field Airport in Plainville at around 8:30 a.m.

Dispatchers confirmed to FOX61 that they have lost contact with a plane about a half mile out on approach into Waterbury-Oxford Airport runway 36 at around 8:15 a.m.

Connecticut State Police said the plane was a four-seater. State, Naugatuck, and Middlebury police departments were searching the area and wood line, according to state police.

There were no injuries, according to state police.