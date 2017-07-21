× White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has resigned over hiring of new communications aide

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned his position on Friday morning, according to people with knowledge of the decision.

One of those people said Spicer is quitting because of objections over the appointment of a new White House communications director, New York financier Anthony Scaramucci.

A White House official and top GOP adviser said President Donald Trump asked Spicer to stay on, but he resigned.

The people with knowledge of the decision insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the personnel matter publicly.

Stay with FOX61 as this story develops.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.