‘Extraordinary’ number of medical transports made from Chance The Rapper concert in Hartford

HARTFORD -- Police said an "extraordinary number" of concert-goers were taken local hospitals Friday night. Those transports were mainly for severe alcohol intoxication, according to police.

Singer, songwriter, Chance The Rapper performed to a sold-out crowd at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford.

Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley told FOX 61 that there was a high number of underage drinking summonses.

"Additional steps will have to be taken to address these issues at these concerts," Foley tweeted.

Early in the evening the Deputy Chief tweeted out videos of the crowds tailgating before the concert.

Did you drop your teen off at the concert tonight. This is what it looks like. & HPD is enforcing underage drinking in the lots. pic.twitter.com/qtsVKOGJTH — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) July 21, 2017

