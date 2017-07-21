First-responders searching for person missing from sandbar in Milford

MILFORD — First-responders are working to rescue one man who had been swept off the Charles Island sandbar.

Two men in their mid 20s were swept away, one was wearing a lifejacket and was rescued by a private vessel and evaluated by paramedics. The second man was wearing a backpack and had slipped below the surface of the water.

Milford Fire Marine units are conducting an active search for the missing man. The Coast Guard is sending in a chopper from Cape Cod to assist in the search.

