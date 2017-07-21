× Former employee accused of stealing $55K from Canaan recovery facility

CANAAN — A former employee of Eden Hill Recovery Retreat, a recovery facility for women, is facing larceny charges after a year-long investigation.

Connecticut State Police say 35-year-old Tara Desjardins is accused of stealing about $55,000 from the facility while she was an employee there in 2015.

The investigation started in February 2016, after the owner of Eden Hill reported the money was stolen. According to police, she suspected a former employee was responsible for the thefts.

On Thursday, after a more than-year long investigation, police arrested Desjardins by warrant. She is charged with first-degree larceny and third-degree conspiracy to commit larceny.

Desjardins is being held in police custody after she was unable to post $100,000 bail.