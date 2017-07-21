FOX 61 looking for a 3-peat as charity softball champs against other local TV stations

WETHERSFIELD – The FOX61 team is looking to come out on top again for the third year in a row in the annual charity softball tournament against other local TV stations

The team won last year 13-3 against WTNH in the championship game, taking their second championship.

Fans turned out to cheer on the FOX 61 softball team as we took on WTNH and WVIT in the charity softball tournament.

Proceeds from the event go to the winning team’s favorite charity.

The games took place at Mill Woods Park in Wethersfield. Reporters, anchors, meteorologists, photographers, engineers, editors, managers, directors and production staff were on hand to play.

