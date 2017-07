× Glastonbury police on the lookout for for suspected credit card thief

GLASTONBURY – Police in Glastonbury are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspected credit card thief.

Police released surveillance images of a woman who they believe used someone else’s credit card to buy $7,000 worth of goods.

Wethersfield police are also looking to identify the woman.

If you know who she is, call Glastonbury police at (860) 633-8301.