Heat wave continues with good weekend weather

We have good weather on the way for Saturday, with highs in the 80s to near 90 yet again and bearable humidity. We should see abundant sunshine, although the clouds may fill in a bit during the afternoon.

Sunday we're lucking out a bit as a storm system misses us to the south. We were watching the potential for rain, but it appears that will be staying away from the state for the most part. Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Sunday, with highs in the 70s to around 80.

Slightly cooler temperatures will also persist for much of next week. Highs will likely stay in the 70s to near 80 with a chance for a bit of rain on Monday, and then some sunshine for Tuesday.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, still slightly humid but not very tropical. Lows: 64-70.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs: 85-90.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. A shower is possible but unlikely. Highs around 80.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs near 80.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs: 70s.

