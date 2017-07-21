Local man set to compete in tree climbing competition next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKVILLE - Matt Reynolds makes his living in the trees as a licensed arborist. In his spare time, Reynolds stays on the climb.

Next weekend Reynolds, 37, will compete in International Tree Climbing Championship in Washington, D.C.

"It's pretty much climbing professionals that do this for a living," Reynolds said while on a job in Oakville.

Reynolds, who owns Symmetree Care, his own tree removal service, won the Connecticut state tree climbing title and the New England title earlier this year.

"Each event highlights a skill we'd use on a day-to-day basis," he said.

Tim Reynolds, Matt's younger brother and business partner who is also a former tree climbing champion, said he was excited for his brother's chance to shine in the international competition.

"Just making it to the international competition, you're already in the top 50 on the whole planet so that's an accomplishment in itself," said Tim.

Matt, who has competed at the international championship once before, added "It's really a wonderful experience and it's a great time."