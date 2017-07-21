Mirabelle’s Restaurant offers a taste of Italy in Prospect

PROSPECT — Mirabelle’s Restaurant serves up authentic Italian dishes like veal parmesan, broccoli rabe and sausage and deep-fried meatballs using a family recipe that dates back more than 100 years.

It’s owned by Dom Mirabelle and his three sons help him run the popular establishment. Louis, who trained in Italy, is the main chef. He works alongside his brother Rocky in the kitchen. His other brother, Anthony, patrols the dining room. It’s a true family affair.

“I enjoy working with my family,” said the elder Mirabelle. “We make sure this place feels like home, for us and our customers.”

Customer Brendon S. concurs, writing a review on Facebook:

“Such an amazing and beautiful restaurant. Food always comes out fast, fresh and delicious. Bar as well as the wait staff are all super friendly, I felt like I was at a family dinner. Highly recommended!”

Do you have a suggestion for Foodie Friday? Let us know by emailing foodiefriday@fox61.com or reach out to us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter – just use #FoodieFriday and #FOX61.

Or use the contact form below: