Norwalk mother seeks refuge in New Haven church to avoid deportation

NORWALK — Nury Chavarria is in New Haven and will be seeking asylum inside Iglesias De Dios Pentecostal Church.

Chavarria, mother of four, was set to be deported this evening.

Nury learned Wednesday that she wouldn’t be allowed to stay in the U.S., despite having lived here for the past 24 years.

“They deny again the motion to stay. I don’t think anything will change at the last moment, I have to go.”

Her youngest daughter Haley pleading with signs she made telling anyone who will listen that her Mom deserves to stay.

What is a sanctuary church and is it legal?