Norwich woman charged in connection with January home invasion

NORWICH — The Norwich Police Department arrested Danielle L. Dubicki for a home invasion and armed robbery that occurred on January 9.

Police said Dubicki was involved in the attack made against a 38-year-old victim when he attempted to use the services of an escort from backpage.com. He sustained head and facial injuries and was treated at William W. Backus Hospital.

Dubicki is the fifth and final arrest made in the case, according to police.

She is being charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery and fifth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny. She was held on a $100,000.00 bond pending her arraignment.