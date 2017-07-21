× Over 150 grams of heroin, 3 kilo presses seized in New London drug raid

NEW LONDON — Police said after a lengthy investigation, a drug raid took place at 18 Amity Street where they seized 173 grams of heroin along with three kilo presses Friday.

The Statewide Drug Task Force said they also seized scales, packaging, two 9mm handguns with obliterated serial numbers, and $7,629 in cash. Police arrested and charged Jonathan Smith, 31, with a number of drug charges such as operating a drug factory and firearms charges.

Anyone with information concerning any drug/narcotics activity is asked to contact the New London Police Department’s Narcotics hot-line at 860-447-9107 or, anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPD Tip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).