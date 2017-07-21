Parents accused of giving opioids to baby on day she was born

UTAH COUNTY, Utah - Two Utah parents are in jail after allegedly giving their infant daughter opioids on the day she was born.
Lacey Dawn Christenson, 26, of Elk Ridge, was heavily using heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, according to investigators. Because of that, her baby girl was born April 9 already dependent on drugs.
Christenson and her boyfriend, 29-year-old Colby Glen Wilde, later admitted to police that Wilde applied some of the crushed Suboxone pills to the infant’s gums just after she was born to "mask signs of addiction from hospital staff."
Authorities said a Walmart robbery is what led them to the parents and tipped them off about the drug crimes.
The Utah County Sheriff's Office said Spanish Fork Police were called to a robbery at a local Walmart back on June 26.
Walmart employees said Wilde went into the store with his 2-month-old daughter. Witnesses told law enforcement they saw the suspect take items from a shelf and then return them to customer service as if he had purchased them.
He was given cash for the items and left the store when employees confronted him about the alleged theft. Deputies said Wilde ran away with his daughter in the car seat. He slammed into the sliding doors, dropping the car seat and his daughter, which rolled several times.
According to police, Wilde grabbed the car seat and ran out another door, hitting a pillar and dropping his daughter again. As witnesses tried to stop him, Wilde handed the car seat and his baby to a stranger then ran to his car and sped away, according to deputies.
A deputy caught up to Wilde in a nearby parking lot and took him into custody for DUI, heroin, meth, drug paraphernalia and driving without insurance.
Spanish Fork Police later added felony child abuse and theft charges.
Wilde’s girlfriend, Lacey Christenson, was in Walmart with Wilde.