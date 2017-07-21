× PD: Child in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Shelton

SHELTON — Police are investigating after a child was struck by a car while riding a bicycle Thursday night.

Police said the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m., at the intersection of Maltby and Gilbert Street.

“The child was treated at the scene and transported to Yale New Haven hospital for serious injuries. The child is currently in critical condition. The child was not wearing a helmet at the time,” said police.

The driver of the car is 34-year-old Monika O’Toole, of Oxford. Police said O’Toole was not injured in the accident and stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544.