Police investigating after dozens of cemetery stones were vandalized in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police are investigating after dozens of headstones at a Jewish Cemetery in Hartford were damaged.

Hartford police said they had received a complaint from a woman stating that 60 headstones were pushed at the Ateres Knesseth Israel Cemetery in the area of Oates and Garden Street when she went back Friday. The woman told police the cemetery wasn’t damaged on Monday when she last visited.

Police said it is unknown who caused the damage and there no cameras were located in the area. Police said at this time there is no indication of hate crime and this investigation is ongoing.

Police ask everyone to be extra cautions when visiting the cemeteries in the north end of Hartford.