Police on the lookout for trio who stole guns from Gales Ferry

LEDYARD — Police are investigating a home invasion and robbery that took place in Gales Ferry on Thursday night.

Police said the incident happened at around 10:45 p.m. at a home on Smith Pond Way in Gales Ferry.

Police said two black men entered the house armed with at least one gun, and forced the victim to the floor, holding him at gunpoint. One man went into a bedroom and took 15 handguns, electronic devices, and the victim’s phone. The victim’s truck was also taken and was recovered nearby in Gales Ferry. The victim reported hearing a woman’s voice and believed it to be a white woman.

Police are looking for a black man, around 5’ 6”, with a thin build, wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, who had his face covered; another black male, around 5’ 7”, with a thin build, and a white woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860) 464-6400.