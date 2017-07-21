× Police searching for man in connection to a shooting in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Police are on the search for a man who they said was involved in a shooting Wednesday.

Waterbury police said the shooting occurred in the area of Willow and Woodlawn Street. The person wanted is 28-year-old Anthony Carmack. Police said they hold an active arrest warrant on assault and firearms charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6941, Crimestoppers at 203-755-1234 or wpdmedia@wtbypd.org.