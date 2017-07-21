Recipe – Bucatini with heirloom tomatoes, basil, and extra virgin olive oil

HARTFORD -- Shaun Golan, Executive Chef at Ballo Italian at Mohegan Sun, stopped by FOX 61 to give us his recipe for Bucatini with Heirloom Tomatoes, Basil and Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Bucatini with Heirloom Tomatoes, Basil and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Dried Bucatini
- 2 gloves garlic, peeled and crushed
- 3oz extra virgin olive oil
- 1.5 ripe heirloom tomatoes, cut into wedges about 1” thick
- large handful of basil leaves
- 1 pinch of red pepper flakes
- salt and pepper, to taste
- Parmigiano, to finish (optional)
To prepare:
- Cook Pasta according to directions on the box minus 1 minute. About 8-10 minutes in lightly salted water.
- While the pasta is cooking, heat the olive oil and garlic in a large saute pan, until garlic starts to turn golden brown. Remove garlic and discard.
- Add tomatoes, season with salt, pepper and red pepper flakes. Cook until tomatoes start to break down and release their juices. Use the back of a spoon or pair of tongs to help with this. Add basil, turn off heat until pasta is ready.
- When the pasta is still very al dente, drain it and add to the tomatoes, along with about 1 cup of the pasta water. Cook over high heat, tossing and string to combine well. Add some more olive oil, and season to taste.
- Divide amongst 4 serving bowls, top with grated Parmigiano Reggiano, if desired.
41.763711 -72.685093