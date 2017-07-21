× Report: Los Imperios violated suspension; DJ performed at lounge on Thursday

WEST HARTFORD — A controversial restaurant and lounge in West Hartford, already had its entertainment license temporarily suspended which means they couldn’t have a DJ or host live entertainment.

On Thursday, according to the Hartford Courant, the lounge held a live event Thursday night. West Hartford police said the DJ was spotted on Facebook live and by a police officer. Now, their entertainment license is suspended until September 4.

A number of complaints have been filed against this club in the past from noise violations to shootings. Los Imperios can still operate as a restaurant.