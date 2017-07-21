Searching for person missing from sandbar in Milford continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD -- Officials said the search for a person missing from sandbar in Milford has continued Saturday.

"The Milford Fire Department will be continuing the search this morning for the next four hours approximately. At that time, the Milford police marine unit will take over and continue in the search for the victims body. Both vessels are equipped with side scan sonar technology. If a suspect image is identified, the fire department and police department dive teams will conduct dive operations to investigate," said Milford police.

Two men in their mid 20s were swept away, one was wearing a life jacket and was rescued by a private vessel and evaluated by paramedics. The second man was wearing a backpack and had slipped below the surface of the water.

Milford Fire Marine units are conducting an active search for the missing man. The Coast Guard is sending in a chopper from Cape Cod to assist in the search.

FOX61's Dan Amarante explains the dangers of the sandbar at Milford Beach.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stay with FOX61 as this story develops.