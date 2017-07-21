× Tom Sawyer with a revolver? Hartford’s Mark Twain house has live ‘Clue’ game

HARTFORD — Was it Tom Sawyer in Samuel Clemens’ billiard room with a revolver?

The Mark Twain House and Museum in Connecticut is offering a unique tour of the historical home, based on the board game “Clue.”

The idea came up in a museum staff meeting, when someone mentioned the Hartford house has many of the same rooms as the game.

The Twain House teamed up with a local improv troupe, which stations actors around the historical home playing Mark Twain characters and house staff. Participants try to solve the mystery of who just murdered Huck Finn’s father in what room and with what weapon.

A description of the tour reads:

Play our live-action version of the classic board game CLUE in an hour-long tour featuring the famed comedy troupe SEA TEA IMPROV as Twain’s beloved characters/suspects. CLUE Tours provide all the murder, mayhem, and merriment you expect in a whodunit. Our Clue Tours were featured on an episode of the Travel Channel show “Wackiest Tours!”

Dan Yaeger, the executive director of the New England Museum Association, says the Twain House is among a growing number of museums offering novelty tours. He says it generates repeat visits.

Reservations are required, and tours sell out. Tickets are $24; museum members are $17; children 6 to 17 are $15.

To find the schedule and buy tickets click here.