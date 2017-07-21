× VIDEO: Clearwater man drives recklessly on beach, streams it all on Facebook Live

CLEARWATER, FL — Clearwater Police arrested a man on Thursday after he drove on the beach from Clearwater to Caladesi Island and streamed it on Facebook Live.

Police say that the first call came in at 4:26 p.m. about a possible drunk driver at U.S. 19 and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard; the initial caller was watching Stiles on a Facebook Live broadcast. Police say that one call came in to the communications center from as far away as California.

Stiles drove west to Clearwater Beach and entered the beach area at the dead end of Papaya Street at 4:41 p.m. He was reported to have plowed over chairs and umbrellas.

A Facebook Live video obtained by ABC Action News from 27-year-old Ryan Stiles’ profile shows him driving a Jeep and drinking what appears to be liquor. The video shows he also came close to hitting several beach goers.

The reckless driver was also reckless in our holding.cell. He took off his belt and swung it around and shattered the glass in the door. pic.twitter.com/9DawwGsGfV — @myclearwaterPD (@myclearwaterPD) July 21, 2017

In February 2016, Ryan Stiles was hit with a DUI charge by @PinellasParkPD — he has a total of four prior bookings into the Pinellas jail. pic.twitter.com/Dx5CrWJTEV — @myclearwaterPD (@myclearwaterPD) July 21, 2017

Less than two months ago, @SheriffPinellas charged Ryan Stiles with multiple counts, including assault on LEO. pic.twitter.com/OsfU8HfVJK — @myclearwaterPD (@myclearwaterPD) July 21, 2017

Here's the Florida ID card for Ryan Stiles. He's being booked into the Pinellas County Jail this evening. pic.twitter.com/OK9tu8IL1f — @myclearwaterPD (@myclearwaterPD) July 21, 2017

These are some of the chairs the suspect drove through on north beach at the end of Bohemia. Thankfully, no injuries. pic.twitter.com/jdsmprhGe3 — @myclearwaterPD (@myclearwaterPD) July 20, 2017

While on Memorial Causeway, Stiles struck a vehicle east of Island Way, causing minor damage but no injuries, according to police. Police say it could have been a lot worse, given how crowded the beaches can be, but that it was fortunate Stiles stayed close to the dunes rather than the water.

“We were very, extremely fortunate that we didn’t lose any officers, nor did we lose any civilians,” said Deputy Chief Donald Hall.