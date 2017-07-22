× 100 people received free gas in Hartford

HARTFORD — 100 cars received $20 in free gas in addition to information about Prostate Cancer awareness from the Curtis D. Robinson Center for Health Equity.

The event took place at Shell Gas Station at 949 Albany Avenue.

“For families in poverty, people are choosing gas over food. The Curtis and Sheila Robinson Foundation is committed to be a hand-up to the poorest families in Connecticut. For many years, the Foundation, founded by Curtis and Sheila Robinson have fed, clothed and have provided temporary housing assistance to thousands of families annually in Hartford, New Bridgeport, Stamford, and Southington. Additionally, they have provided educational scholarship assistance for students entering in to their first year of college for books,” said Yvonne Davis, spokesperson of this event.

