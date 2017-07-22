× 6 kids taken to hospital after possible exposure to chlorine

DARIEN — 6 kids have been taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon, for possible exposure to chlorine.

Around 2:50 p.m. police, EMS, and firefighters responded to Darien Country Club on calls of a possible chlorine leak near the pool area.

Police say some of the kids were experiencing symptoms consistent with chlorine exposure. All of them experiencing these symptoms were transported to Stamford Hospital, as a precautionary measure.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the whole incident.

Issue with chlorine which gave patrons a reaction. FD has incident under control — Darien Fire Dept. (@DarienFireDept) July 22, 2017