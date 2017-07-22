Annual TV station softball tournament ends in tie

WETHERSFIELD — The annual softball tournament held between the local news stations, ended abruptly after two players were injured.

FOX61 was seeking for their third championship as they faced off against News 8. Unfortunately, the game had to end when John Pierson, the Director of sports at News 8, collide with Kevin Paradise, a morning director at FOX61.

There were injuries to both players and we wish them a speedy recovery.

This is the sixth time that the local Connecticut news stations held their softball tournament. This year FOX61 and News 8 tied for first, NBC CT came in third and Eyewitness 3 came in last.

Fans turned out to cheer on the FOX 61 softball team as we took on the other stations in the charity softball tournament.

Proceeds from the event go to the winning team’s favorite charity.

The games took place at Mill Woods Park in Wethersfield. Reporters, anchors, meteorologists, photographers, engineers, editors, managers, directors and production staff were on hand to play.