HARTFORD — ¬†Firefighters battled a house fire Saturday morning.

Hartford firefighters said the fire broke out around 2:50 a.m., at 612 Garden Street. No injuries have been reported at the time.

Structure fire on a Vacant residential building @612 garden st placed under control. No injuries reported. Fire came in at 2:49am. — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) July 22, 2017

Residential fire at 612 garden st is a defensive operation. Main body of fire has been knocked down. — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) July 22, 2017

Structure fire at 612 garden st. Residential building. Companies on scene. — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) July 22, 2017

