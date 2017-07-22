× Fundraiser aimed to pay for new solar powered pumpout boat for New Haven area

NEW HAVEN — The weather has been beautiful for boaters and in the Long Island Sound, a lot of boats means a lot of waste.

Thankfully, a team of pump-out boats in Branford, Guilford, and the New Haven area have been working hard to empty waste holding tanks free of charge.

They’re also working to make cleaning the Sound even cleaner. The East Shore District Health Department is looking to replace one of its normal boats with a solar powered one.

The state is covering 75 percent of the cost but program leaders need to come up with the rest.

On Friday, they held an event at Stony Creek Brewery to raise money for the cause but also to raise awareness about their efforts to keep the Sound clean.

More fundraisers are planned in the future. They also have a GoFundMe page.