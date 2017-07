× Gales Ferry woman facing several drugs charges

GALES FERRY — Police said they executed a search warrant to a home and found cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia Friday.

Ledyard police said an investigation led to the search of a home at 4 Laurel Leaf Drive. Police arrested and charged Suzanne Delaura with possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She is set to appear in New London Court on August 3.