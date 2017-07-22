× Here’s how you can get free gas in Hartford today

HARTFORD — 100 hundred cars will receive $20 in free gas in addition to information about Prostate Cancer awareness from the Curtis D. Robinson Center for Health Equity.

This will be taking place at the Shell Gas Station at 949 Albany Avenue starting at 10 a.m., to 12:30 p.m.

“For families in poverty, people are choosing gas over food. The Curtis and Sheila Robinson Foundation is committed to be a hand-up to the poorest families in Connecticut. For many years, the Foundation, founded by Curtis and Sheila Robinson have fed, clothed and have provided temporary housing assistance to thousands of families annually in Hartford, New Bridgeport, Stamford, and Southington. Additionally, they have provided educational scholarship assistance for students entering in to their first year of college for books,” said Yvonne Davis, spokesperson of this event.

41.780481 -72.692529