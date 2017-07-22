Identity of missing man at Milford sandbar released

MILFORD — DEEP Environmental Conservation and EnCon Police have released the identity of the man who went missing Friday afternoon in waters near the sandbar at Silver Sands State Park.

Police said George Swaby, 28, of Bridgeport is the man missing. Officials said the search for Swaby continued Saturday morning after it was put on hold yesterday night due to night time.

“The Milford Fire Department will be continuing the search this morning for the next four hours approximately. At that time, the Milford police marine unit will take over and continue in the search for the victims body. Both vessels are equipped with side scan sonar technology. If a suspect image is identified, the fire department and police department dive teams will conduct dive operations to investigate,” said Milford police.

Two men in their mid 20s were swept away, one was wearing a life jacket and was rescued by a private vessel and evaluated by paramedics. The second man was wearing a backpack and had slipped below the surface of the water.

