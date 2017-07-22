× Norwalk police investigating 5 overdoses; 2 of those deadly

NORWALK — Two people are dead while two others are hospitalized after drug overdoses on Saturday.

Norwalk police say they responded to three drug overdoses between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. The first occurred on Quaker Road, the second on Suncrest Road and the third on Perry Avenue.

Two people have died from the apparent overdoses, while the third person remains in the hospital.

Later that day, around 1:38 p.m., police say they responded to Garden Park Motel at Westport Avenue for drug overdose. The man was transported to Norwalk hospital and he remains there.

That evening another drug overdose occurred, this time on Arch Street. The person was also transported to the hospital.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is helping with the death investigations. Through investigation, police say it appears that all case appear to be crack cocaine laced with an opiate may have led to these overdoses. Detectives are awaiting lab analysis of evidence seized at the scenes to determine the content of the drug(s) involved.

Anyone with any information should contact detectives at 203-854-3111. Anonymous phone tips can be left at Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111. Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com. Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)

