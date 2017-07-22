× PD: Infant taken to hospital after being burnt by oven at Rocky Neck

NIANTIC — Police said a 17-month-old boy was transported to a local hospital Saturday morning after falling against a Dutch oven that was being used by his family to cook breakfast on.

State police said the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. Police said the infant was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London, with what they characterized as moderate but non-life threatening burns.

No additional details have been released at this time.