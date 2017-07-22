× Police investigating after bicyclist was struck by pick-up truck in Westport

WESTPORT — Police said a person was struck by a pick-up truck Saturday morning.

Westport police said around 10:36 a.m., they were dispatched to Roseville Road in the area of the McDonald’s entrance on a report that a bicyclist had been struck by a pick-up truck.

“Upon arrival, it was clear that the cyclist had sustained serious injuries, although the nature and extent are still unknown. The bicyclist was treated on scene by EMS and Fire personnel and was transported to Norwalk Hospital for further treatment,” said police.

Police said the operator of the pick-up truck was not injured and remained on the scene and is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Police said this incident is under investigation.