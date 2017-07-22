× Sunday marks 10 years since Cheshire home invasion

CHESHIRE — Sunday, July 23, marks ten years since the Cheshire home invasion.

On July 23, 2007,Jennifer Hawke-Petit and her two daughters, 17-year-old Hayley and 11-year-old Michaela, were killed after being terrorized inside their homes for hours.

Doctor William Petit survived but was severely injured. It’s a day seared in the memories of all involved.

Hawke-Petit’s sister, Cynthia Hawke-Renn, says on most anniversaries of the murders she suddenly wakes up around 3 a.m. and imagines her relatives’ suffering over the next seven hours.

Bank manager Mary Lyons recalls the fear in Hawke-Petit’s eyes as she withdrew $15,000 that morning, under the threat that her family would be harmed.

The killers, Joshua Komisarjevsky and Steven Hayes are both serving life in prison.