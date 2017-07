Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The state employees’ union has approved concession worth about $1.5 billion over the next two years.

The problem is that CT has a projected $5 billion deficit over those two years and some believe those concessions are not enough. The full legislature has to vote on the deal and it’s anyone’s guess how that will end up.

Chris Keating of The Hartford Courant and Zach Janowsky of the Yankee Institute both join Stan Simpson to discuss this topic.

