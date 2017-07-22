× Vigil for Norwalk woman seeking refugee in church to be held Sunday

NORWALK– A vigil will be held Sunday night for Nury Chavarria, the Norwalk woman seeking refuge in a New Haven.

The vigil is being held in support of Chavarria after she was to be deported by ICE. The vigil will be held Sunday evening at 6 p.m. in front of Iglesias De Dios Pentecostal Church.

Chavarria learned Wednesday that she wouldn’t be allowed to stay in the U.S., despite having lived here for the past 24 years.

Chavarria hasn’t been back to her home country of Guatemala since she first came to the United States back in 1993. She applied for asylum but was denied, and then began regular check-ins with ICE in the past few years. Chavarria said she never qualified for citizenship, but it is something she hopes for in the future.

“If someday I qualify, sure. I would do it ,” said Chavarria.

In the meantime, she’s cooperated with ICE ahead of her deportation, wearing an ankle bracelet that’s been tracking her every move.

On Thursday, Gov. Malloy visited Chavarria prior to a press conference held outside the church.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, both Democrats, asked federal immigration authorities for a stay of deportation on humanitarian grounds, but that was denied.