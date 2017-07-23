× 2 men arrested after asking police officer for drugs

HARTFORD — In what may be described as head scratcher to say the least, an off-duty police officer arrested two men Saturday for trying to buy drugs from him.

Saturday afternoon, a Hartford police officer had just finished his shift and was walking to his car outside of the police station. On his way, he was approached by two men that wanted to “buy coke” and if he could sell them some.

They then said that they would need to go to the ATM to get money. The off-duty officer then pointed out there was an ATM inside the front lobby of the Police station. Police say the two men went inside to get $60 to pay the officer cocaine.

Once inside, the off-duty officer told another officer inside of the situation. Both suspects were arrested and the $60 they got from the ATM were taken as evidence.

Noah Yankowski, 25 of Cromwell, and Zachary Pillarella, also 25 of Cromwell, were charged with criminal attempt to posses narcotic as well as conspiracy to posses narcotics.