8 people found dead in tractor-trailer in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Eight people were found dead in the back of a tractor-trailer parked at a Walmart lot in Texas early Sunday, authorities said.

An additional 20 people have been hospitalized, some in critical condition, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said.

Authorities received a call late Saturday night, according to Police Chief William McManus. When they arrived at the scene, they found a total of 38 people in the tractor-trailer, he said.

“We got a call from a Walmart employee about a welfare check in a tractor-trailer that was parked on the lot here,” McManus said at a news conference.

“He was approached by someone from that truck, who was asking for water. Came back with a water, called the police and we arrived on scene and found eight people dead in the back of that trailer.”

Hood said the air conditioner in the trailer was not working.

“We started extricating patients out of the back of a semi-truck … we had another 20 patients that were either in extremely critical condition or very serious condition and they have been transported to a number of hospitals.”

Police are searching the area to find anyone who may have attempted to flee the scene.