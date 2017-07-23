× Body found off Silver Sands Beach in Milford

MILFORD — Milford emergency crews are at the scene where a body was found the Silver Sands Beach.

Milford police said they body was located Sunday afternoon on the shore of Charles Island.

The body was moved to the Silver Sands beach and the medical examiner and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was heading the investigation.

On Friday, two men in their mid 20s were swept away, one was wearing a life jacket and was rescued by a private vessel and evaluated by paramedics. The second man was wearing a backpack and had slipped below the surface of the water. Police said George Swaby, 28, of Bridgeport, was missing. Police have not said if the body that was found was that of Swaby.

On Saturday, search and recovery efforts were suspended for the man who went missing Friday afternoon in waters near the sandbar at Silver Sands State Park.