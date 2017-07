× Car fire on Rt. 15 in Hamden causes brush fire, closes parkway

HAMDEN — A car fire that extended to the surrounding brush has caused Route 15 to be closed in the area Sunday afternoon.

The fire happened near Exit 60 southbound and caused the closure. The Hamden Fire Department responded.

#ctraffic #hamden RT 15 SB near exit 60 shut down, car fire extending to brush fire @CT_STATE_POLICE avoid area. — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) July 23, 2017

There was no word on injuries.