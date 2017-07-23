× Ellington High School student killed in Saturday night car crash

ELLINGTON — The Ellington community is mourning the loss of a high school student who was tragically killed in a car crash Saturday night.

Superintendent of schools Dr. Scott Nicol confirmed in a statement that went out to staff and parents that Olivia Wentworth had died in the accident. Wentworth was 17 and going to be a senior.

Details of the crash are not being released at this time.

Dr. Nicol said that Ellington High School will be open Monday, July 24th at 8:30 a.m. for anyone who needs support during the difficult time. School counselors and staff will be on hand.

This is a developing story.