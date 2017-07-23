Hartford native Kuran Iverson looks towards basketball future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- While the NBA season is well into its break and Summer League play has finally come to a close, it’s given Hartford’s own Kuran Iverson a chance to return to his roots in the Nutmeg state.

The recent University of Rhode Island graduate averaged 9.6 ppg and 7.3 rpg while leading the Rams to a near-upset over eventual Final Four-bound Oregon.

Now, Iverson is back home and taking part in the Greater Hartford Pro Am, keeping himself in shape and continuing to refine his game as he looks to continue his basketball career. While the next stop for Iverson -the cousin of NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson -is up in the air, he’s ready for whatever opportunity may come his way.