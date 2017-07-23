Man dies after being shot by officer in Spencer Mass.

SPENCER, Mass. — A man was shot and killed by a police officer after a confrontation Sunday night.

Spencer Police said they attempted to stop a vehicle on Northwest Road around 8:30 p.m. that had been involved in a domestic incident earlier in the day. Police said after a short chase, the driver exited the vehicle, he pointed what the officer thought was a firearm. The officer fired a single shot that struck the suspect.

The victim was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester where he died from his injuries.

Spencer is about 10 miles north of Sturbridge.

Check back for further details as they develop.