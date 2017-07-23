× Members of different faiths come together to repair vandalized Hartford cemetary

HARTFORD — Members of different faith communities came together Sunday, after sixty headstones were damaged at a Jewish cemetery last week, found knocked over and destroyed.

The incident touched members of all different faiths, prompting some to come out and lend a helping hand. Many were at the cemetery this weekend helping to restore some of the damage.

Police are unsure who damaged the headstones, and are still investigating.

The cemetery is on Garden Street in Hartford.

On Friday, 60 grave markers were found pushed over. The last time the cemetery was checked was on monday, and at that time, everything was fine. Police are stepping up patrols at cemeteries in hartford’s north end.