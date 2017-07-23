× New Haven man shot in the face

NEW HAVEN — A man was shot in the face Sunday afternoon while he was a passenger in a car.

Police said at 1:24 p.m. they responded to a report that people in two cars were involved in an exchange of gunfire on Walnut Street between Wallace and East Streets. A short time later, State Police said a shooting victim had been reported on East Street, just south of Water Street, some five blocks away, near the interchange of I-91 and I-91. Police were investigating at both scenes

Police said Devin Davis, 21, of New Haven, was shot in his face and left arm. He was taken by ambulance to Yale-New Haven Hospital. Police said he was alert and able to talk with investigators. His injuries are reported to be non-life threatening.

Witnesses said two vehicles involved, the one Davis was in – a grey Audi station-wagon, and a red car. Police said neither the red car or its occupants have been located.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to phone detectives at 203-946-6304.