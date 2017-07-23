× New London Police investigate double stabbing

NEW LONDON — New London Police say they are investigating a double stabbing that happened early Sunday morning.

Police say around 1:53 a.m., two male stab victims were reported outside the Y-Knot Cafe at 12 Bank Street in New London. It was reported after someone say an altercation.

The fire department was dispatched to the cafe to assist police with medical treatment. One victim sustained a stab wound to his torso area, and the other victim had a stab/slash wound to the face and mouth area. Both victims were taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. Police say both males are listed in stable condition.

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information concerning the incident to contact the New London Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481. Anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).