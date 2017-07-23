× Norwalk man arrested on drug charges, resisting arrest; police investigating if any connection to 7 overdoses

NORWALK — Norwalk Police say they’ve arrested Eric Frank, 29, of Norwalk, after he tried selling cocaine laced with Fentanyl to an undercover officer.

Police say around 9 p.m. Saturday night, an undercover officer with the Norwalk Police Department contacted Frank to set up a controlled purchase of crack cocaine, acting on information they heard he was selling in the area.

When Frank arrived, officers tried to detain him, but Frank resisted and a struggled ensued. Police say even after being handcuffed, Frank continued to resist his arrest violently, even kneeing an officer in the groin.

When Frank was subdued, officers recovered around 3.53 grams of crack cocaine that was concealed in the front of his pants.

When officers tested the substance, it tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

Officers took Frank to Norwalk Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. While there, Frank was able to get a handcuff key and attempted to release his leg shackles. Officers were quick and secured Frank and recovered the Key.

A search was also executed at 15 Freedman Drive where Frank lived. Officers seized heroin, PCP, marijuana, digital scales, and a table with a powdery substance on it.

Police say that they haven’t established a connection between Frank and the 7 overdoses with 2 deaths in 24 hours in Norwalk, but the investigation is still ongoing. Frank was held on numerous charges including assault on an officer, and possession of narcotics. He has a bond of $50,000.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 203-854-3111.